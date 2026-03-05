Amad Diallo headshot

Amad Diallo News: Second straight bench appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Diallo recorded one cross (zero accurate) and one corner across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Benjamin Sesko's recent form has pushed Diallo to the bench for the second game running, the first time this season he has featured as a substitute in consecutive games. Though the winger's difficulties go beyond that, with no goal contributions in his first six starts since returning from AFCON.

Amad Diallo
Manchester United
