Amadou Haidara Injury: Dealing with adductor overload
Haidara is dealing with an adductor overload that shouldn't keep him on the sidelines for a long time, according to Lensois.
Haidara sat out Friday's clash against Angers due to adductor overload, but with the international break now giving him a full recovery window, he is expected to be back in early April in his usual rotational role. The absence leaned more toward precaution than a true injury and didn't shake up the squad much given his spot in the pecking order. He remains behind Adrien Thomasson and Mamadou Sangare in the rotation moving forward.
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