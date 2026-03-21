Amadou Haidara Injury: Dealing with adductor overload

Haidara is dealing with an adductor overload that shouldn't keep him on the sidelines for a long time, according to Lensois.

Haidara sat out Friday's clash against Angers due to adductor overload, but with the international break now giving him a full recovery window, he is expected to be back in early April in his usual rotational role. The absence leaned more toward precaution than a true injury and didn't shake up the squad much given his spot in the pecking order. He remains behind Adrien Thomasson and Mamadou Sangare in the rotation moving forward.