Haidara began his career at the Jean-Marc Guillou Academy before breaking out with Mali at the 2015 U17 World Cup, where he scored twice and helped the team finish runners up, leading to his move to RB Salzburg in 2016. He developed with FC Liefering before establishing himself at Salzburg, playing a key role in the 2017\/18 season as the club dominated domestically and reached the Europa League semifinals, earning several individual distinctions. He joined RB Leipzig in January 2019 and went on to feature regularly in Bundesliga and European competition, including a run to the Champions League semifinals in 2019\/20 and DFB-Pokal titles in 2022 and 2023. Between 2020 and 2025, he remained a consistent squad member for Leipzig while also representing Mali at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2023\/24.