Amadou Haidara headshot

Amadou Haidara News: Fully recovered, on track for derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Haidara (adductor) returned to full team training during the international break and is on track for the April. 4 derby against Lille, according to the club.

Haidara's absence against Angers was always more of a precautionary move than a serious concern, and the international break gave him exactly the recovery window he needed. He comes back fully fit and ready to go for one of the most high-stakes fixtures left on Lens' schedule. Expect him to slot back into his usual rotational role behind Adrien Thomasson and Mamadou Sangare, but having him healthy and available for the final stretch of the season is a good thing for the Sang et Or.

Amadou Haidara
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amadou Haidara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amadou Haidara See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 9, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 9, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 18, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Early) Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Early) Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 20, 2019
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Late) Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Late) Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 13, 2019