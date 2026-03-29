Amadou Haidara News: Fully recovered, on track for derby

Haidara (adductor) returned to full team training during the international break and is on track for the April. 4 derby against Lille, according to the club.

Haidara's absence against Angers was always more of a precautionary move than a serious concern, and the international break gave him exactly the recovery window he needed. He comes back fully fit and ready to go for one of the most high-stakes fixtures left on Lens' schedule. Expect him to slot back into his usual rotational role behind Adrien Thomasson and Mamadou Sangare, but having him healthy and available for the final stretch of the season is a good thing for the Sang et Or.