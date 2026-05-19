Amadou Haidara headshot

Amadou Haidara News: Scores in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Haidara assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Lyon.

Haidara finished this season with a start in two of his last three appearances, but the two starts are all he got in terms of Lens' starting XI this season. He finished the campaign primarily as a backup, backed up by just seven appearances with a combined two chances created and shots on goal.

Amadou Haidara
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amadou Haidara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amadou Haidara See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 9, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 9, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 18, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Early) Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Early) Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 20, 2019
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Late) Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Late) Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 13, 2019