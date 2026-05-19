Amadou Haidara News: Scores in start
Haidara assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Lyon.
Haidara finished this season with a start in two of his last three appearances, but the two starts are all he got in terms of Lens' starting XI this season. He finished the campaign primarily as a backup, backed up by just seven appearances with a combined two chances created and shots on goal.
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