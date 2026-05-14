Amadou Onana Injury: Calf issue extends absence Friday

Onana (calf) will miss Friday's clash against Liverpool, according to coach Unai Emery. "Onana is not available for tomorrow."

Onana has now missed four consecutive fixtures after being forced off during the Europa League semifinal first leg against Nottingham Forest. The Belgian midfielder has been one of Aston Villa's most important players this season, and his continued absence remains a significant concern for Emery heading into a high-stakes Premier League fixture. No return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for the final fixtures of the season uncertain.