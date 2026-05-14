Amadou Onana Injury: Calf issue extends absence Friday
Onana (calf) will miss Friday's clash against Liverpool, according to coach Unai Emery. "Onana is not available for tomorrow."
Onana has now missed four consecutive fixtures after being forced off during the Europa League semifinal first leg against Nottingham Forest. The Belgian midfielder has been one of Aston Villa's most important players this season, and his continued absence remains a significant concern for Emery heading into a high-stakes Premier League fixture. No return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for the final fixtures of the season uncertain.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amadou Onana See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3423 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3423 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3330 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3330 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics45 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amadou Onana See More