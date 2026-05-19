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Amadou Onana Injury: Late call for final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Onana (calf) is a late call for Wednesday's Europa League final against Freiburg, according to manager Unai Emery. "He trained yesterday, he's going to train today, and we will decide it tomorrow, if he's feeling 100% well."

Onana is still dealing with his calf injury and will need some testing to play Wednesday, with the midfielder left as a late call for Wednesday's final. This could be a major return for the club after four games out for him, as he has been a starter when fit and played a crucial role this campaign. However, after the absence, it is unknown if he will be able to start immediately, potentially not featuring until later in the contest if he is deemed fit.

Amadou Onana
Aston Villa
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