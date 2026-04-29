Amadou Onana Injury: Late call for Thursday

Onana (undisclosed) faces a late fitness test ahead of Thursday's Europa League semifinal first leg against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Unai Emery. "We train this afternoon, and we will see how he is responding, if he's feeling good to play tomorrow. He was testing yesterday and today we must test again how he is feeling, and how we can get the players with some pain to play tomorrow."

Onana missed Saturday's defeat at Fulham with the knock, and his availability for the European fixture remains uncertain heading into the final training session. The Belgian midfielder has been one of Aston Villa's most important players this season, posting two goals, 47 tackles and 58 clearances across 21 starts in 24 Premier League appearances. Lamare Bogarde had stepped in alongside Youri Tielemans in the double pivot against Fulham, and could be called upon again if Onana is unable to pass the fitness test. Coach Unai Emery will make a final decision following Wednesday afternoon's session.