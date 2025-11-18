Onana will not play the second game of Belgium against Liechtenstein on Tuesday since he was left out of the squad as a precaution. The midfielder seems to be dealing with some kind of issue that will be assessed once back with Aston Villa. Onana was an undisputed starter for the Villains in the last six games across all competitions and will hope to be available for the clash against Leeds United on Sunday. If he cannot be deemed fit enough for the game Youri Tielemans will likely get back to a starting role in the midfield.