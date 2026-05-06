Amadou Onana Injury: Misses training Wednesday

Onana (calf) did not train with the team Wednesday and is unlikely to be available for Thursday's Europa League semifinal return leg against Nottingham Forest, according to Dan Salisbury-Jones of ITV Central.

Onana had already been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Tottenham after being forced off during the first leg against Forest, and his continued absence from training is a concerning sign heading into one of the biggest fixtures of Aston Villa's season. The club has yet to provide specific details on the extent of the calf issue, but missing consecutive training sessions ahead of such a high-stakes European night makes his involvement on Thursday look increasingly unlikely. Aston Villa will need to find solutions in the midfield for the return leg without one of their most important defensive presences in the engine room, with Lamare Bogarde as the most likely option to start in his spot until he returns.