Amadou Onana Injury: Out against Burnley

Onana (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Burnley.

Onana has been unable to recover in time for Sunday's contest after missing Thursday's UEL match, with the lack of an update on Friday proving a telling sign as the quick turnaround left insufficient time for the midfielder to be cleared. The coaching staff's caution is understandable given the UEL final looming on the horizon, with the club unlikely to take any unnecessary risks against a side sitting in the bottom two of the league when a far bigger prize awaits. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club prioritizes having him available and fully fit for the upcoming European showpiece.