Amadou Onana Injury: Possibility for Wednesday
Onana (hamstring) looks to be questionable for Wednesday's match against Club Brugge, according to manager Unai Emery. "Amadou is coming back in the squad."
Onana looks to be a late call for Wednesday, possibly earning a spot on the bench after over a month out due to a hamstring injury. He will likely need to pass a fitness test to be an option, leaving him as a true game-time decisions. However, the club may choose to be cautious and leave him out until after the break, as the club won't play again until March 30.
