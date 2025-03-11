Fantasy Soccer
Amadou Onana Injury: Possibility for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 7:22am

Onana (hamstring) looks to be questionable for Wednesday's match against Club Brugge, according to manager Unai Emery. "Amadou is coming back in the squad."

Onana looks to be a late call for Wednesday, possibly earning a spot on the bench after over a month out due to a hamstring injury. He will likely need to pass a fitness test to be an option, leaving him as a true game-time decisions. However, the club may choose to be cautious and leave him out until after the break, as the club won't play again until March 30.

