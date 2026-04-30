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Amadou Onana Injury: Potential setback Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Onana played 55 minutes before asking to be subbed off during Thursday's UEFA Europa League meeting with Nottingham Forest, Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic reports.

Onana could have sustained more damage after dealing with an injury prior to this game and barely regaining enough fitness to start against Nottingham. Thus, his status may be a doubt for the next league and European games. The defensive midfielder has been a key player lately, but Lamare Bogarde will likely fill in for him in case the issue continues to limit his participation.

Amadou Onana
Aston Villa
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