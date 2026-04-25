Amadou Onana Injury: Ruled out for Fulham clash

Onana (undisclosed) was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Fulham due to injury.

Onana is not in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Fulham due to injury, and with no details released on the issue, his timeline to return remains up in the air. The midfielder has been a locked-in presence in Aston Villa's engine room all season, posting two goals, 47 tackles and 58 clearances across 21 starts in 24 Premier League appearances, so his absence is a major hit for the Villans. Lamare Bogarde slots in alongside Youri Tielemans in the double pivot against the Cottagers, forcing a notable midfield shake-up for coach Unai Emery's side.