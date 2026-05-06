Amadou Onana Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Onana (calf) will miss Thursday's Europa League semifinal second leg against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Unai Emery.

Onana's absence is a significant blow for Aston Villa heading into one of the biggest fixtures of their season, having already missed Sunday's clash against Tottenham with the same issue. The Belgian midfielder has been one of the most important defensive presences in the engine room this season, and his unavailability forces coach Unai Emery to find solutions in the midfield for the return leg. Lamare Bogarde is the most likely option to start in his place, continuing the role he took on during Onana's recent absences.