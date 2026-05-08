Amadou Onana Injury: Status for Sunday unknown

Onana's (calf) status remains unknown for Sunday's match against Burnley, according to Unai Emery. "And the first is no excuses. If someone is getting tired or at risk to get injured, of course, we are going to avoid it, but then, try to recover as better as possible today. Tomorrow, we will rest, good food. Tomorrow, we will see how they are coming here, the players, the last training session."

Onana didn't receive an update Friday and will head into the weekend questionable, as his status for the contest is unknown. This comes after missing Thursday's UEL match, so it will have to be a quick turnaround for the midfielder. However, with a UEL final on the books, they may be a bit more cautious Sunday, facing a team in the bottom two of the league.