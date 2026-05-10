Amadou Onana Injury: Targeting Europa League final

Onana (calf) is expected to return for the club's Europa League final match on May 20, according to manager Unai Emery, per John Townley of The Birmingham Post. "The doctor told us that it would be two or three weeks, which is more or less the final in the Europa League or the final against Liverpool. In case someone can't play in the final or against Man City, we should find solutions."

Onana is still working on a return to play this season and appears to be set to return before the end of the season, barring any setbacks. This is major news for the club as he is a useful midfielder, starting in 10 of his 11 UEL appearances and 21 of his 25 appearances in league play. That said, he is likely to make a break for the starting XI once fit, although that will depend on his levels of fitness.