Amadou Onana Injury: Won't play vs. Spurs

Onana (calf) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Tottenham, according to manager Unai Emery. "Difficult," Emery said when describing Onana's situation. "He has a scan, and we will see the consequences after it and how he is feeling. But for Sunday, it is sure he is not available."

Onana played 55 minutes before asking to be subbed off in the UEFA Europa League match against Nottingham Forest on Thursday, and it's not surprising that he won't be available on such a quick turnaround. If Onana suffered a setback from the previous calf injury he was dealing with, it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss multiple matches. His next chance to play will come May 7 against Forest in the return of the Europa League semifinals.