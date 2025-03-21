Amadou Onana News: Features in friendly

Onana was included in Thursdays's friendly against Al Ain FC, according to his club.

Onana saw some time on the pitch Thursday after going unused in their match before the international break after clearing a hamstring injury, with the midfielder getting some run in a friendly. This is a good sign, as he looks to be in a decent spot to return to play when the club resumes league action. He did start in 17 of his 21 appearances before his injury, so he will hope to see decent minutes moving forward.