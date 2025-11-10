Onana delivered a strong fantasy outing by scoring his first goal of the season Sunday with his only on target effort, a long-range shot in the 40th minute. The midfielder has solidified himself as a starter in the team and supported his goal contribution with a robust all-round performance that included 78 percent passing accuracy (21\/27), four clearances and two recoveries. He was subbed after 71 minutes. Looking ahead, Onana's combination of defensive contributions and occasional goal threat makes him a valuable fantasy midfield option.