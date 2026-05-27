Amadou Onana News: Key midfield balance for Belgium

Onana shapes up as one of the most important pieces in Belgium's midfield structure heading into the 2026 World Cup, having been named in the squad as the defensive anchor.

Onana arrives at the tournament in strong confidence after a memorable season with Aston Villa, helping the club lift the Europa League title and secure Champions League qualification for next season despite a campaign disrupted by injury. In his 25 Premier League appearances including 21 starts, the Belgian midfielder contributed two goals while posting 48 tackles, 25 interceptions, 59 clearances and 17 blocks, underlining his value as one of the most complete defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Onana's ability to win the ball, protect the backline and transition quickly into attack makes him the ideal partner for the more creative profiles ahead of him in the midfield hierarchy, while also providing the defensive balance that allows Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans to express themselves going forward, making him one of the less glamorous but no less essential components of Belgium national football team's World Cup ambitions. The key caveat heading into the tournament is his injury history this season, and keeping him healthy throughout what could be a demanding knockout run will be crucial for Belgium's chances of going deep.