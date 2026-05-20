Amadou Onana News: Plays 24 minutes in UEL final

Onana (calf) took one shot (zero on goal) over 24 minutes as a substitute in Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final victory over Freiburg.

Onana was given some time to regain match fitness following a three-week absence. He replaced Victor Lindelof during the European match and could now be the main option to feature in a holding midfield spot, where he has been a key factor in Villa's recent success. The Belgian has scored two goals across 37 matches played across all competitions, while averaging 1.9 clearances and 1.9 tackles per game this campaign.