Amadou Onana headshot

Amadou Onana News: Plays 24 minutes in UEL final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Onana (calf) took one shot (zero on goal) over 24 minutes as a substitute in Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final victory over Freiburg.

Onana was given some time to regain match fitness following a three-week absence. He replaced Victor Lindelof during the European match and could now be the main option to feature in a holding midfield spot, where he has been a key factor in Villa's recent success. The Belgian has scored two goals across 37 matches played across all competitions, while averaging 1.9 clearances and 1.9 tackles per game this campaign.

Amadou Onana
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amadou Onana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amadou Onana See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
29 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
29 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
36 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
36 days ago
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
51 days ago