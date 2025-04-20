Amadou Onana News: Scores late goal off the bench
Onana scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United.
Onana came on as a substitute and scored Aston Villa's fourth goal in the 75th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the box just three minutes after entering the pitch. He made an immediate impact, helping to secure the victory. That said, he will look to continue his contributions against Manchester City on Tuesday.
