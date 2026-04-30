Amadou Onana headshot

Amadou Onana News: Starting vs. Nottingham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Onana (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League semifinal vs. Nottingham Forest.

Onana managed to recover from a knock that kept him out of the previous EPL match, a 1-0 loss at Fulham. Onana will slot in his regular central midfield role next to Youri Tielemans, though his fantasy upside won't be very high due to the defensive-minded nature of his role.

Amadou Onana
Aston Villa
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