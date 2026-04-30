Amadou Onana News: Starting vs. Nottingham
Onana (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League semifinal vs. Nottingham Forest.
Onana managed to recover from a knock that kept him out of the previous EPL match, a 1-0 loss at Fulham. Onana will slot in his regular central midfield role next to Youri Tielemans, though his fantasy upside won't be very high due to the defensive-minded nature of his role.
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