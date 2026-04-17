Amahl Pellegrino headshot

Amahl Pellegrino Injury: Could be option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Pellegrino (Achilles) remains questionable for Saturday's meeting with Real Salt Lake, but there's a possibility for him to be part of the squad after returning to training, as revealed by coach Mikey Varas, Sebastian Sanchez of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Pellegrino would give his team a big offensive boost if he's available for upcoming contests following a two-game absence. However, he might not be ready for significant time on the field yet, with Lewis Morgan and Alex Mighten likely to stay active on the left wing in the meantime. Pellegrino has scored and assisted once across five games played in the current MLS season.

Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
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