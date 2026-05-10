Amahl Pellegrino headshot

Amahl Pellegrino Injury: Injured in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Pellegrino was subbed off due to injury in the 74th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Pellegrino came off in the 74th minute with an undisclosed injury. He had been dealing with an Achilles injury earlier in the season, however it is unclear if this injury is related to this. The winger had earned a start in the last two appearances, recording a goal and an assist through nine games.

Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
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