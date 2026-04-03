Amahl Pellegrino Injury: Out with injury

Pellegrino is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Pellegrino is not going to be with the team after the international break, as the attacker is suffering from an injury. The club now loses its starting attacker on the left wing, having only missed one start all season until the injury. The club will likely rely on Alex Mighten in Pellegrino's role until fit again.