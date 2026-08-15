Amahl Pellegrino News: Bench option against LAFC

Pellegrino (lower body) is available off the bench in Saturday's meeting with Los Angeles FC.

Pellegrino has left behind an injury that sidelined him since May 23, and he may now be set for a gradual return to action. He has been a rotational player during the current season, alternating starts with David Vazquez, Alex Mighten and Lewis Morgan. Whenever he's on the field, Pellegrino will attempt to produce via shots and creative stats, potentially getting a few chances to improve on his season totals of two goals and one assist over 11 appearances.