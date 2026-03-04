Amahl Pellegrino News: Erupts as creative threat
Pellegrino generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus St. Louis City SC.
Pellegrino came close to scoring in the second half, but Roman Burki denied him. Still, the winger was a huge problem for the opposing defense due to his elite pace and skill. Pellegrino should remain locked into the starting lineup as long as he stays healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amahl Pellegrino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amahl Pellegrino See More