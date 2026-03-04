Amahl Pellegrino headshot

Amahl Pellegrino News: Erupts as creative threat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Pellegrino generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Pellegrino came close to scoring in the second half, but Roman Burki denied him. Still, the winger was a huge problem for the opposing defense due to his elite pace and skill. Pellegrino should remain locked into the starting lineup as long as he stays healthy.

Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
