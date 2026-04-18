Amahl Pellegrino News: On bench for RSL match

Pellegrino (Achilles) is among the substitutes in Saturday's visit to Real Salt Lake.

Pellegrino made significant progress in his rehabilitation during the last couple of weeks and could be slowly restored into a significant role in the next few games. The winger, who missed two MLS matchups due to his injury, had previously scored one goal and assisted once across five outings. His availability threatens Lewis Morgan and Alex Mighten in terms of playing time going forward.