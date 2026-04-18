Amahl Pellegrino headshot

Amahl Pellegrino News: On bench for RSL match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Pellegrino (Achilles) is among the substitutes in Saturday's visit to Real Salt Lake.

Pellegrino made significant progress in his rehabilitation during the last couple of weeks and could be slowly restored into a significant role in the next few games. The winger, who missed two MLS matchups due to his injury, had previously scored one goal and assisted once across five outings. His availability threatens Lewis Morgan and Alex Mighten in terms of playing time going forward.

Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
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