Amahl Pellegrino headshot

Amahl Pellegrino News: On bench to face Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Pellegrino (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Austin.

Pellegrino could replace Alex Mighten on the left wing at some point of the game, holding some offensive upside, even though he has failed to score or assist in each of his last four league appearances. Given that he didn't suffer a serious injury from the blow that forced him to leave the previous match, Pellegrino's playing time management may be due to rotation during the double week, so he'll look to be more active in subsequent fixtures.

Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
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