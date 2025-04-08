Amahl Pellegrino News: Scores, assists off bench in win

Pellegrino scored a goal off two shots (one on target), made an assist and created three chances after coming off the bench during Sunday's 6-1 win over D.C. United.

Pellegrino was brought as part of a double substitution in the 69th minute and simply helped setting fire in a game that already looked decided. The attacker set up his team's fourth goal in the 81st minute, scored himself to make it 5-1 in the 89th and was involved in many other dangerous plays. After opening his scoring account for the year, Pellegrino will hope this leads him to have more regular minutes moving forward.