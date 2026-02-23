Amahl Pellegrino News: Scores one goal

Pellegrino scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 win against CF Montreal.

Pellegrino scored late in the first half of Saturday's win over CF Montreal, finishing a rebound after a save on an Anders Dreyer shot. The left winger was lively throughout, consistently taking on defenders and drawing multiple fouls while posing a constant threat. The Norwegian had started the final six matches of last season, recording five goals and one assist during that span, and appears to have carried that momentum into the season opener.