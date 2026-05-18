Amahl Pellegrino headshot

Amahl Pellegrino News: Scores one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Pellegrino scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Pellegrino delivered a strong performance in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Cincinnati, finding himself one-on-one with Roman Celentano in the second half after receiving Pedro Soma's through pass before rifling a right-footed shot past the diving goalkeeper to level the match at 2-2 and ignite San Diego's push for a winner. The 35-year-old Norwegian forward, one of the most experienced attackers in MLS, operates as a technically refined pressing forward who creates space for teammates as effectively as he finishes chances himself, and he has remained a consistent contributor both as a starter and impact substitute in Mikey Varas's rotation. Pellegrino has now scored two goals and added one assist across 10 MLS appearances this season.

Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
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