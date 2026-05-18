Amahl Pellegrino News: Scores one goal

Pellegrino scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Pellegrino delivered a strong performance in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Cincinnati, finding himself one-on-one with Roman Celentano in the second half after receiving Pedro Soma's through pass before rifling a right-footed shot past the diving goalkeeper to level the match at 2-2 and ignite San Diego's push for a winner. The 35-year-old Norwegian forward, one of the most experienced attackers in MLS, operates as a technically refined pressing forward who creates space for teammates as effectively as he finishes chances himself, and he has remained a consistent contributor both as a starter and impact substitute in Mikey Varas's rotation. Pellegrino has now scored two goals and added one assist across 10 MLS appearances this season.