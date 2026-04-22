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Amahl Pellegrino News: Sent off in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Pellegrino received a straight red card as a substitute during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.

Pellegrino was punished for a reckless kick on an opposing player in the second half of this game. The attacker will consequently miss the next home match against Portland through suspension. He came off the bench against Houston, so his ban may not impact the starting lineup, with Lewis Morgan and Onni Valakari retaining their spots. The next chance for Pellegrino to play will come in a May 2 clash with LAFC.

Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
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