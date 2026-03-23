Amahl Pellegrino News: Sets up one of two goals
Pellegrino had an assist while creating three chances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with RSL.
Pellegrino set up Anders Dreyer in the 56th minute assisting San Diego's second goal while tying for the team high in chances created. The goal involvement was the first since February 22nd for the attacker as he's combined for three shots, five chances created and two crosses over his last three appearances.
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