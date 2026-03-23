Amahl Pellegrino headshot

Amahl Pellegrino News: Sets up one of two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Pellegrino had an assist while creating three chances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with RSL.

Pellegrino set up Anders Dreyer in the 56th minute assisting San Diego's second goal while tying for the team high in chances created. The goal involvement was the first since February 22nd for the attacker as he's combined for three shots, five chances created and two crosses over his last three appearances.

Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
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