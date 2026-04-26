Amahl Pellegrino News: Suspension served
Pellegrino has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match vs LAFC on Saturday.
Pellegrino will return Saturday after missing last match through suspension. He's made a start off the bench the previous two matches, having started four of the first five games for San Diego, scoring and assisting once to match his total from 2025.
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