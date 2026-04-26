Amahl Pellegrino headshot

Amahl Pellegrino News: Suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Pellegrino has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match vs LAFC on Saturday.

Pellegrino will return Saturday after missing last match through suspension. He's made a start off the bench the previous two matches, having started four of the first five games for San Diego, scoring and assisting once to match his total from 2025.

Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
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