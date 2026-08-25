Amar Ahmed Fatah News: Completes move to Lecce

Fatah has completed a permanent move to Lecce from Troyes, the club announced. He's signed a deal through June 30, 2029

Fatah spent most of his Troyes tenure out on loan, moving through Lommel in Belgium and Willem II in the Netherlands before finding his footing this past season at Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, where he posted nine goals and four assists in 34 appearances. That breakout convinced Lecce to invest in the Swedish winger as a long-term piece. He's a natural left winger but can also play on the right or centrally, and his pace and dribbling ability give Lecce added unpredictability going forward.