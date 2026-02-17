Amar Dedic headshot

Amar Dedic Injury: Likely an option for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Dedic has trained and appears to be an option despite a muscle injury, according to manager Jose Mourinho, per Flash Score. "I can confirm both are available. There's still a training session tomorrow morning, so something unexpected could happen, but based on what I saw yesterday and today, they're fit. Starters? That's my plan: either they start, or they're not even on the bench."

Dedic had missed the past few games with muscle issues, but is working for a return for UCL play, set to be an option come Tuesday. However, there appears to still be some doubts, as if he cannot start, the club may not risk him. With only one missed start in UCL play all season, this could be a major loss, with Fredrik Aursnes likely to play at right-back if he misses out, while Leandro Barreriro starts in the midfield.

Amar Dedic
Benfica
