Amar Dedic News: First assist with Marseille

Dedic assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus St. Etienne.

Dedic delivered a strong performance off the bench in his second game with Marseille, providing his first assist for the club with a well-placed header pass to set up Adrien Rabiot's goal. He could have scored after a solid dribbling run, but his shot was stopped by Gautier Larsonneur. If he maintains this level of contribution, he could surpass Quentin Merlin in the pecking order for the left flank. He will aim to continue his form against Auxerre, whether starting or coming off the bench, depending on coach Roberto De Zerbi's decision.