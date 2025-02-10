Amar Dedic News: Good first minutes with Marseille

Dedic recorded one clearance in Sunday's 2-0 win over Angers.

Dedic entered the game with energy and ambition, as he stated earlier this week. Despite playing only 15 minutes, he showcased his qualities. On his second action, he combined well with the forwards before taking on a defender one-on-one, winning a corner on the left side. He then turned to the crowd for support and received a strong reaction, even in an away match. He could see increased playing time soon, with Quentin Merlin struggling on the left. Both are set to compete for the starting spot, with Dedic also comfortable on the right flank.