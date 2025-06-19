Amar Dedic News: Heading back to Salzburg

Dedic is heading back to Salzburg after a disappointing loan spell in Marseille, where he made 10 appearances, including two starts and registered one assist.

Dedic spent the second half of the season on loan in Marseille and appeared in 10 games, starting only two and providing one assist. The defender showed strong qualities in one-on-one situations but failed to secure a regular starting role under coach Roberto de Zerbi. Dedic is now heading back to Salzburg but may not stay long, as he has been linked with a move to Benfica over the summer.