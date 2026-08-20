Amar Dedic News: Set for first Newcastle role

Dedic was praised by coach Matthias Jaissle on Thursday, with Newcastle United's manager saying that the defender is "ready" after his recent arrival and that he "is a perfect addition to the squad, he is versatile in his approach and our playing style. A good fit, especially given our time together at Salzburg."

Dedic heading straight into the starting lineup following his transfer from Portuguese club Benfica makes him one of the most offensively valuable members of Newcastle's back line heading into the season opener. The comments indicate Dedic is in line to factor into Newcastle United's plans right away, covering for the absence of Valentino Livramento (calf). The Bosnian's versatility could help him compete for early minutes and contribute on both ends of the field as he settles in with his new club.