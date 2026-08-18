Amar Dedic News: Signs with Newcastle through 2031

Dedic has signed a five-year deal with Newcastle United, becoming the club's sixth senior addition of the summer, the club announced.

Dedic previously worked under Newcastle coach Matthias Jaissle in Austria at FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg, going on to make 95 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg before a loan spell at Marseille and a permanent move to Benfica last summer. The 23-year-old has 31 caps for Bosnia, including three at this summer's World Cup, and brings a dynamic profile as a full back who is comfortable carrying the ball under pressure thanks to his mobility, though his lack of height and strength could be tested against Premier League physicality. Dedic is expected to add competition for Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall at full back. His versatility on both flanks gives Newcastle United a rotation option capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch.