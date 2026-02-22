Amar Sejdic News: 10 crosses in season opener

Sejdic recorded one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Portland Timbers.

Sejdic subbed onto the pitch in the 25th minute Saturday after Dylan Chambost (hamstring) was forced off. Sejdic made the most of his opportunity, leading the team with 10 crosses and seven corners. Despite that high volume he only created one chance, but it was still a solid day for him. Depending on how serious Chambost's injury is, Sejdic could find himself in the starting XI Saturday at Sporting Kansas City.