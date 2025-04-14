Amar Sejdic News: Makes Columbus debut
Sejdic had one clearance in Sunday's 2-1 victory against St. Louis City SC.
Sejdic replaced Jacen Russell-Rowe in the 90th minute Sunday to make his Columbus debut. He did not do much in his brief cameo, but it was a nice moment for him. There does not appear to be much of a chance for him to see significant playing time at the moment, so he will likely be stuck either staying on the bench or subbing in late in matches.
