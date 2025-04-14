Fantasy Soccer
Amar Sejdic headshot

Amar Sejdic News: Makes Columbus debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Sejdic had one clearance in Sunday's 2-1 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Sejdic replaced Jacen Russell-Rowe in the 90th minute Sunday to make his Columbus debut. He did not do much in his brief cameo, but it was a nice moment for him. There does not appear to be much of a chance for him to see significant playing time at the moment, so he will likely be stuck either staying on the bench or subbing in late in matches.

Amar Sejdic
Columbus Crew
