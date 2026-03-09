Amar Sejdic News: Productive versus Chicago

Sejdic registered two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Sejdic was a major threat in Saturday's match but was ultimately unable to break through the Chicago defense. He put two shots on target, created two chances and recorded two accurate crosses, easily his most productive match in his 17 appearances for Columbus across the last two seasons. He'll look to build off this performance Saturday versus Nashville.