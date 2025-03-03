Amar Sejdic News: Signs with Columbus
The Crew have signed Sejdic to a contract for the entire 2025 MLS season, the club announced Monday. The deal also includes an option for 2026.
Sejdic will add depth to the midfield zone, although from a fantasy perspective, this isn't a signing that will move the needle in most formats. He joins Columbus with extensive MLS experience, having previously played for Montreal, Atlanta, and Nashville. He's entering his seventh professional season.
