Amaury Garcia News: Deployed in defensive role Saturday

Garcia recorded one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win against Atletico San Luis.

Garcia made a rare start as he was inserted in a three-man back line to give Erik Lira some rest prior to a CONCACAF Champions Cup week. While it's unclear if the rotation will continue in upcoming matches, Garcia proved he can be reliable in his new position, with his four clearances and three ball recoveries helping his side to a clean sheet against San Luis. Still, he's unlikely to have attacking upside even if he plays in upcoming fixtures.