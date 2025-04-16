Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Amaury Morales headshot

Amaury Morales News: Sets up late game winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Morales had an assist with his lone chance created while taking three off target shots and crossing once inaccurately during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Morales entered the match in the 63rd minute and set up Gabriel Fernandez in the 93rd to help claim all three points. The midfielder has an assist in back-to-back appearances, but hadn't featured in the three previous matches prior to Tuesday's win.

Amaury Morales
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now