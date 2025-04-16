Amaury Morales News: Sets up late game winner
Morales had an assist with his lone chance created while taking three off target shots and crossing once inaccurately during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Leon.
Morales entered the match in the 63rd minute and set up Gabriel Fernandez in the 93rd to help claim all three points. The midfielder has an assist in back-to-back appearances, but hadn't featured in the three previous matches prior to Tuesday's win.
